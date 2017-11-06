Humble ISD hopes to reopen Kingwood HS by March

One of the area schools most badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey could reopen in 2018.Humble ISD aims to have the academic wing of Kingwood High School ready for students by March 19, 2018, according to a tweet from superintendent Dr. Liz Celania Fagen.The campus was severely damaged by flooding during the hurricane, and Kingwood's 2,600 students have been attending Summer Creek High School while their campus was repaired.In September, district officials estimated that the damage cost could be as high as $40 million.