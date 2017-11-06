EDUCATION

Humble ISD hopes to reopen Kingwood HS by March

EMBED </>More Videos

Kingwood HS to remain closed due to storm damage. (Kingwood High School)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the area schools most badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey could reopen in 2018.

Humble ISD aims to have the academic wing of Kingwood High School ready for students by March 19, 2018, according to a tweet from superintendent Dr. Liz Celania Fagen.

The campus was severely damaged by flooding during the hurricane, and Kingwood's 2,600 students have been attending Summer Creek High School while their campus was repaired.

In September, district officials estimated that the damage cost could be as high as $40 million.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationstorm damagehurricane harveyKingwoodHumble
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Florida State indefinitely suspends all Greek life
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Walker Elementary of Cy-Fair ISD
Rapping math teacher creates viral video to help students
Alvin ISD student becomes international star
More Education
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Texans considered calling Colin Kaepernick for QB
Show More
Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
Florida State indefinitely suspends all Greek life
Astros coach recovering from emergency surgery
More News
Top Video
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Deputies offer free safety training to local churches
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
More Video