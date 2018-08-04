ABC13 & YOU

Houston Symphony takes music into the community

The Houston Symphony's Community Embedded Musicians are sharing their love of music in schools, hospitals and neighborhoods.

Laura Taglialavore
Rainel Joubert is an accomplished violinist with the Houston Symphony. But right now, his audience is not your typical bunch of concert-goers - after all, they are only about five years old.

Joubert is part of the Houston Symphony's Community Embedded Musicians program, the first of its kind in the country. The program brings professional orchestral musicians into schools, hospitals and neighborhoods in order to make the symphony accessible to everyone.

We caught up with Joubert's young class at Camp Adventure in H.I.S.D. to find out how students are learning about the symphony.
