A spokesperson for Houston ISD confirms layoffs are beginning for teachers for the 2018-19 school year, as the district tries to make cuts for a $115 million budget shortfall.According to the Houston Federation of Teachers, between 200 and 250 teacher positions will be affected by the layoffs.Teachers began receiving notifications today. While officials won't confirm an exact number of employees affected, the jobs impacted are district-wide. The reduction in force will impact teachers, campus-based employees, and staff at the central office.The expected budget shortcoming is due to a number of factors, including the impact of Hurricane Harvey on funding.The text of the email sent to staff is as follows:The school district is currently in a search for a new superintendent amid the budget issues. In March, former HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza abruptly left the district to take a new position in New York as the chancellor of schools.HISD released the following statement: