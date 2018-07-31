EDUCATION

HISD teachers could have salaries frozen if proposal is approved

EMBED </>More Videos

HISD is considering freezing teacher pay for the 2018-2019 school year. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD is considering freezing teacher salaries in an effort to trim their budget this year.

The school district will vote on the proposal next week. Right now, their pay increase is a "step plan" which is based on years of experience.

If approved, a teacher would not receive a pay increase even if they earned an extra year of experience.

Last month, trustees approved a $2 billion budget that cut $83 million in spending.

HISD projects hundreds of teaching positions will be cut under the approved budget.

Average teacher salaries in the Houston-area
EMBED More News Videos

A look at average teachers' salaries in local districts

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDschool boardbudget cutstexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Houston Symphony takes music into the community
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News