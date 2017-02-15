HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza and HISD Board of Education President Wanda Adams urged business professionals and state lawmakers to see public education as an investment.Carranza delivered his message to more than 2,000 guests on Wednesday.He wants to ensure the future success of every student that walks through an HISD door."I am here to tell you that we must invest in every child," Carranza said. "Regardless of where they live, where they were born, the color of their skin, their religion, or the language they speak. Every child at every school deserves a high-quality education that prepares them for a successful future. They are our future leaders, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, computer programmers. They are the fulfillment of Houston's enormous potential."Carranza and Adams touted the district's commitment to diversity, ensuring equity within all schools, focusing more on student learning versus testing, and creating a world-class school district."Every child should have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to succeed, to discover their career path, and to have fun doing it," Adams said. "Our investment in our students is this board's top priority. We set goals to improve student achievement in under-performing schools; to ensure that magnet programs are available for all students who wish to attend our specialty schools; and most importantly, to ensure that all children will be reading on grade level."