EDUCATION

HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory

EMBED </>More Videos

HISD cancels classes for Friday so students and staff can attend the Astros World Series parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When the Astros earned history on Wednesday night, Houston ISD students earned a day off to celebrate.

HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza announced that the district's schools, facilities and administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 3, so that students and staff can enjoy the Astros World Series parade and festivities.

All athletic events for Friday evening will still take place as scheduled, but field trips are canceled. Students will not be required to make up the day.



"Our hometown heroes are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history," Carranza said in a tweet. "This is a memorable moment for our city and a time to celebrate, especially after the challenges Houston has faced over the past several months."

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Related Topics:
educationhouston isdHISDworld seriesschool closingssportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
HISD project turns storm-damaged doors into art
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Bales Intermediate of Friendswood ISD
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Wedgewood Elementary of Clear Creek ISD
Students send Astros message in Friday Flyover
More Education
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
'Hit 'em in the mouth': Champion Astros smash records
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
Show More
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Baseball isn't why Springer's dad is proud of him
Record highs? Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston!
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
More News
Top Video
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
More Video