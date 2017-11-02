HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory

Let’s celebrate with the Astros tomorrow 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/5d757N6X0U — Richard A. Carranza (@HISD_Supe) November 2, 2017

When the Astros earned history on Wednesday night, Houston ISD students earned a day off to celebrate.HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza announced that the district's schools, facilities and administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 3, so that students and staff can enjoy the Astros World Series parade and festivities.All athletic events for Friday evening will still take place as scheduled, but field trips are canceled. Students will not be required to make up the day."Our hometown heroes are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history," Carranza said in a tweet. "This is a memorable moment for our city and a time to celebrate, especially after the challenges Houston has faced over the past several months."