The Texas Education Agency has warned the state's largest district to make improvements at some schools or possibly have managers appointed to run the whole district.Wednesday afternoon, members of the Houston ISD Board of Trustees addressed those concerns. Board members discussed their plans to save the schools and the district, as well.The initial warning about 13 schools came Monday. District officials said Wednesday that state officials now say only eight campuses, plus two charter schools, must improve.The TEA could appoint managers for HISD if even one of the schools that have struggled, for at least the past three years, receives failing accountability marks in 2017 and again in 2018.