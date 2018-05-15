U.S. & WORLD

High school seniors praised for car into office prank

EMBED </>More Videos

Police praise high school prank. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

In an unusual move, a police department in Wisconsin is actually praising high school seniors for their creative prank.

It looked like the seniors crashed a car into the principal's office, but it was actually an illusion.

The students at Cumberland High School put the back half of an old car up against the exterior of the building.

They also put black on the brick wall to make it look like the car drove into the building creating a big hole.

So the school was not damaged at all and police were quite impressed.

"Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation Class of 2018 on one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating," the Cumberland Police Department said.

The Cumberland Police Department called it one of the best pranks the high school has seen.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldprankhigh school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
How to watch the royal wedding
Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute preps
Report: 28 people killed by keyless cars
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Schools warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
More Education
Top Stories
Deadly wreck on Katy Freeway backs up traffic for hours
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Show More
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Waco bartender confronts unwanted ceiling fan snake
Girl found stabbed in burning house, another child missing
More News