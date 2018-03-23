EDUCATION

Houston Independent School District appoints interim superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

HISD appoints interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Independent School District appointed an interim superintendent.

The announcement was made late Thursday night after the board voted unanimously to appoint Chief Academic Officer Grenita Lathan.

Lathan will assume the role on April 1 while trustees search for a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Richard Carranza.
EMBED More News Videos

Richard Carranza expressed gratitude to HISD and the city of Houston during his announcement as New York City's chancellor of schools.



Carranza is leaving to be New York City's new chancellor of schools. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news in early March, saying he offered the job to Carranza on March 3 and he accepted it immediately the following day.

Dr. Lathan has been with HISD since 2015 and served as the chief academic officer since 2016.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationHISDschoolhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School staff praised for man's 'miracle' recovery from heart attack
Teacher fired after calling US military 'lowest of low'
University of Texas board approves tuition increase
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Education
Top Stories
Stolen narcotics help cops catch masked Walmart robbers
WATCH LIVE: 2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Firefighter dies battling fire on movie set in Harlem
WATCH LIVE: Leon Jacob testifying in murder-for-hire trial
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Teen shot in Maryland school dies after removal of life support
You can buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp starting today
Show More
Police find fake 'movie money' after high-speed chase
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
NBA dancer chases thief who stole her laptop at Starbucks
Thieves use chain to rip doors off pharmaceutical business
More News
Top Video
Pick Your Pet: Meet your new fur-ever friend TODAY
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Teen shot in Maryland school dies after removal of life support
WATCH LIVE: 2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
More Video