HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Independent School District appointed an interim superintendent.
The announcement was made late Thursday night after the board voted unanimously to appoint Chief Academic Officer Grenita Lathan.
Lathan will assume the role on April 1 while trustees search for a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Richard Carranza.
Carranza is leaving to be New York City's new chancellor of schools. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news in early March, saying he offered the job to Carranza on March 3 and he accepted it immediately the following day.
Dr. Lathan has been with HISD since 2015 and served as the chief academic officer since 2016.
