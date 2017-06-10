HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Children who depend on their school to provide meals during the academic year will have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer at no cost.
Earlier this week, Cy-Fair ISD's food service department kicked off the Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, for children 18 and under.
"CFISD students need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life," said Darin Crawford, director of food service. "With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation."
Select libraries, apartment complexes, YMCAs and other community sites in Cy-Fair will provide free meals for children as well. To find out which local entities are participating, visit summerfood.org.
Parents can also text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877877 for English and Spanish information about free meal options based on their location. No Kid Hungry developed this system in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The following CFISD schools will serve up breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays:
June 12-July 20: Andre Elementary School
8111 Fry Road, Cypress
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 5-July 17: Campbell Middle School
11415 Bobcat Road, Houston
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22 and July 5-20: Cy-Fair High School
22602 Hwy. 290, Cypress
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 5-July 17: Cypress Creek High School
9815 Grant Road, Houston
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22 and July 5-20: Cypress Lakes High School
5750 Greenhouse Road, Cypress
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22: Danish Elementary School
11850 Fallbrook Drive, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22: Duryea Elementary School
20150 Arbor Creek Drive, Katy
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 13-July 21: Fiest Elementary School
8425 Pine Falls Drive, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 5-July 6: Francone Elementary School
11250 Perry Road, Houston
Breakfast: 7:45-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Frazier Elementary School
8300 Little River Road, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22: Hairgrove Elementary School
7120 North Eldridge Parkway, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 14-22: Hamilton Middle School
12330 Kluge Road, Cypress
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Hancock Elementary School
13801 Schroeder Road, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Hemmenway Elementary School
20400 West Little York Road, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Horne Elementary School
14950 West Little York Road, Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22 and July 5-20: Jersey Village High School
7600 Solomon St., Jersey Village
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-22: Lamkin Elementary School
11521 Telge Road, Cypress
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 5-July 17: Langham Creek High School
17610 FM 529, Cypress
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Millsap Elementary School
12424 Huffmeister Road, Cypress
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 13-21: Salyards Middle School
21757 Fairfield Place Drive, Cypress
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Sheridan Elementary School
19790 Kieth Harrow Blvd., Katy
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 5-July 17: Smith Middle School
10300 Warner Smith Blvd., Cypress
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-Aug. 4: Thornton Middle School
19802 Kieth Harrow Blvd., Katy
Breakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 12-July 20: Tipps Elementary School
5611 Queenston Blvd., Houston
Breakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 13-21: Truitt Middle School
6600 Addicks Satsuma Road, Houston
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
This story comes from our partners at Impact Community Newspaper.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff