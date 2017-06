Children who depend on their school to provide meals during the academic year will have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer at no cost.Earlier this week, Cy-Fair ISD's food service department kicked off the Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, for children 18 and under."CFISD students need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life," said Darin Crawford, director of food service. "With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation."Select libraries, apartment complexes, YMCAs and other community sites in Cy-Fair will provide free meals for children as well. To find out which local entities are participating, visit summerfood.org Parents can also text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877877 for English and Spanish information about free meal options based on their location. No Kid Hungry developed this system in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.The following CFISD schools will serve up breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays:June 12-July 20: Andre Elementary School8111 Fry Road, CypressBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 5-July 17: Campbell Middle School11415 Bobcat Road, HoustonBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22 and July 5-20: Cy-Fair High School22602 Hwy. 290, CypressBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 5-July 17: Cypress Creek High School9815 Grant Road, HoustonBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22 and July 5-20: Cypress Lakes High School5750 Greenhouse Road, CypressBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22: Danish Elementary School11850 Fallbrook Drive, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22: Duryea Elementary School20150 Arbor Creek Drive, KatyBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 13-July 21: Fiest Elementary School8425 Pine Falls Drive, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 5-July 6: Francone Elementary School11250 Perry Road, HoustonBreakfast: 7:45-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.June 12-July 20: Frazier Elementary School8300 Little River Road, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22: Hairgrove Elementary School7120 North Eldridge Parkway, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 14-22: Hamilton Middle School12330 Kluge Road, CypressBreakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Hancock Elementary School13801 Schroeder Road, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Hemmenway Elementary School20400 West Little York Road, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Horne Elementary School14950 West Little York Road, HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22 and July 5-20: Jersey Village High School7600 Solomon St., Jersey VillageBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-22: Lamkin Elementary School11521 Telge Road, CypressBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 5-July 17: Langham Creek High School17610 FM 529, CypressBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Millsap Elementary School12424 Huffmeister Road, CypressBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 13-21: Salyards Middle School21757 Fairfield Place Drive, CypressBreakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Sheridan Elementary School19790 Kieth Harrow Blvd., KatyBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 5-July 17: Smith Middle School10300 Warner Smith Blvd., CypressBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-Aug. 4: Thornton Middle School19802 Kieth Harrow Blvd., KatyBreakfast: 7:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 12-July 20: Tipps Elementary School5611 Queenston Blvd., HoustonBreakfast: 8:15-9 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.June 13-21: Truitt Middle School6600 Addicks Satsuma Road, HoustonBreakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.This story comes from our partners at Impact Community Newspaper