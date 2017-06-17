COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Here's how you can help Cy-Fair students the next time you take your car to the shop

By Danica Smithwick | Community Impact Newspaper
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
About 850 children will receive new backpacks, new pairs of tennis shoes, new socks and underwear, new school supplies and vouchers for clothing from resale shop Angels' Attic this year through the annual Cypress Assistance Ministries back-to-school drive.

The nonprofit has teamed up with two local automotive businesses to gather supplies: Elite Auto Experts and Louetta Automotive.

"CAM relies on support from the community for all of our programs," Executive Director Martha Burnes said in a press statement promoting the back-to-school drive. "We want to be able to help every child who comes in for assistance, and the generosity of these two businesses will make it happen."

Elite Auto Experts, located on FM 529 is providing customers a certificate for a free alignment when they bring in a new pair of tennis shoes. Elite plans to outfit 20 students with new backpacks, school supplies, tennis shoes, socks and underwear through July 21, and will outfit three additional students with supplies every time a customer receives paint and body work. Tennis shoes size nine and up are especially in need, officials said.

To cap off the drive, Elite plans to donate a 2012 Hyundai to a single mom July 20.

Meanwhile, anyone who donates a new backpack or pair of tennis shoes to any of Louetta Automotive's 10 locations will receive a free state inspection. The offer runs through July 14, officials said.
