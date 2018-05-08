Helpful tips for Teacher Appreciation Week gifts

Looking to reward a teacher for his or her hard work? Andy Dewey, with Houston Federation of Teachers, has some do's and don't when it comes to gift-giving during Teacher Appreciation Week.1. Gift cards2. Food3. Gift baskets4. School supplies5. Thank you cards1. Alcoholic beverages2. Gifts over $753. Personal invites to events off campus (unless it is with a group of other teachers)4. Gifts that are considered "questionable"5. Anything not allowed on school campus