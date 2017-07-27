EDUCATION

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science becomes Smithsonian affiliate

EMBED </>More Videos

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science becomes Smithsonian affiliate

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've never been to The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science, you have another reason to get there.

It is now an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute.

What this affiliation means is more access to exhibits like the Smithsonian's Human Genome Project currently on display at the Health Museum.

This is the only institution in the Houston museum district affiliated with the Smithsonian.

The museum is the 217th affiliate of the Smithsonian and the 10th here in Texas.

Space Center Houston is also a Smithsonian affiliate.

The Health Museum will now see exhibits that are in the Smithsonian come here.

Things like artifacts from the first heart transplant from Dr. Denton Cooley that are now property of the Smithsonian will be on display here in Houston where Cooley did his ground-breaking research.

It is considered a great honor to be an affiliate with the Smithsonian and something that did not come about overnight.

"It was years of work actually, it was an extensive process and it demonstrates that you are headed for excellence and that is what the museum is striving to do," said Dr. Melanie Johnson the President and CEO of The Health Museum.

Besides more exhibits, it will allow the staff to collaborate with the experts at the Smithsonian to make sure the museum has top notch educational displays and keep the museum the kind of place you want to come back to again and again.

RELATED: Woman of the Week: Dr. Melanie Johnson puts Health Museum on national stage as Smithsonian affiliate
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Dr. Melanie Johnson, ABC13's Woman of the Week.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationmuseumshealthsmithsonianHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
1st of 4 school supply giveaways happening today
Spring ISD holding job fair for new teachers
What to buy for a college dorm and what to skip
7 back to school mistakes to avoid
More Education
Top Stories
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Show More
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
More News
Top Video
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
More Video