EDUCATION

Good luck to students taking STAAR and AP tests this week!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of students, who have hit the books for several weeks to prepare for one of the most important times of the school year, are finally putting their hard work to the test. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of thousands of students, who have hit the books for several weeks to prepare for one of the most important times of the school year, are finally putting their hard work to the test.

Students in the Houston area are taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, test this week. It's an annual exam that includes reading and mathematics for grades 3-8, writing for grades 4 and 7, social studies for eight-graders and end-of-course assessments for English II, English II, Algebra I, biology and U.S. history.

Other students in the area are taking the AP exam that will help test for college readiness.



And we have to give props to teachers, being Teacher Appreciation Week and all. They have also worked very hard to prep their students.

Staff over at Velasquez Elementary in Lamar CISD even created a parody video to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" song to get their students pumped up about STAAR testing.

So we are wishing everyone good luck. We know it's been a stressful and busy time, but it will pay off in the end.

And just a reminder, we have freebies for educators for Teacher Appreciation Week.

EMBED More News Videos

List of deals in the area for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationschool testingtestshigh schoolschoolHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Galveston College ranked Texas' top community college
Ohio quadruplets headed to Yale University together
Galena Park students learn the art of flying at United
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Travis Elementary of Lamar CISD
More Education
Top Stories
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
WATCH LIVE: Deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Man shot in head after robbery in west Houston
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
Show More
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
Beauty regimens for men
Hiking or taking the canoe? Top state parks in Texas
Galveston College ranked Texas' top community college
More News
Top Video
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Hiking or taking the canoe? Top state parks in Texas
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
More Video