HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of thousands of students, who have hit the books for several weeks to prepare for one of the most important times of the school year, are finally putting their hard work to the test.
Students in the Houston area are taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, test this week. It's an annual exam that includes reading and mathematics for grades 3-8, writing for grades 4 and 7, social studies for eight-graders and end-of-course assessments for English II, English II, Algebra I, biology and U.S. history.
Other students in the area are taking the AP exam that will help test for college readiness.
STAAR testing: Monday Biology, Tuesday US History, Wednesday Algebra. Success everyday! pic.twitter.com/XCIXBM0aMF— Judson High School (@RocketCounselor) May 2, 2017
Good luck on staar testing ?? you can do it!— kallissa raeann (@KimchiKallissa) May 3, 2017
Today's testing advice ~ "Double check your work & double your success on the STAAR test!" #doublebubble #staypositive! #webbelem #iamtxed pic.twitter.com/EQh9rWYlpb— Kitty Tripp ? (@Kitty_Tripp) May 3, 2017
And we have to give props to teachers, being Teacher Appreciation Week and all. They have also worked very hard to prep their students.
Staff over at Velasquez Elementary in Lamar CISD even created a parody video to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" song to get their students pumped up about STAAR testing.
So we are wishing everyone good luck. We know it's been a stressful and busy time, but it will pay off in the end.
