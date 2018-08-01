EDUCATION

Get training for in-demands jobs in just one semester at Houston Community College

EMBED </>More Videos

Get job training in just one semester (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can get training for some of the most in-demand jobs in Houston in just one semester.

Houston Community College's "Take One and Done" program is launching at the southeast college eastside campus.

The college says students can earn a level one certificate and get help writing their resume and getting job interviews, all in a few months.

Seven certificates are available in areas like welding technology, construction management, real estate and HVAC.
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationjobscareersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Houston Symphony takes music into the community
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News