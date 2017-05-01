EDUCATION

Galena Park students learn the art of flying at United Airlines facility

Students from Katy ISD's Cimarron Elementary School recently toured the United Airlines facility in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of Galena Park ISD students got a chance to tour the United Airlines facility in Houston.

The tour was made possible by Cimarron Elementary School teacher Luis Rey and United.

Rey's classroom is similar to that of an airplane -- filled with jet seats and a flight attendant.

PHOTOS: Cimarron students learn the art of flying at United


One of his many lessons to his third grade class is that they can go anywhere when they are learning and reading.

During the tour, students boarded a mock flight and worked a beverage service on a pretend trip to New York City, United said.

"(Rey) inspires his class and keeps their attention every day by taking pretend trips to different places around the world," the airline added.

