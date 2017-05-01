A group of Galena Park ISD students got a chance to tour the United Airlines facility in Houston.The tour was made possible by Cimarron Elementary School teacher Luis Rey and United.Rey's classroom is similar to that of an airplane -- filled with jet seats and a flight attendant.One of his many lessons to his third grade class is that they can go anywhere when they are learning and reading.During the tour, students boarded a mock flight and worked a beverage service on a pretend trip to New York City, United said."(Rey) inspires his class and keeps their attention every day by taking pretend trips to different places around the world," the airline added.