Freshman solves a tough riddle and tracks down the $1,000 key

Friendswood High freshman unlocked the solution to the riddle and won $1,000 cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we have a winner! A Friendswood High freshman unlocked the solution to the riddle and won $1,000 cash and a voucher for a free registration in this summer's $10,000 treasure hunt.

Brain Chase hid a key inside a book at a Houston public library for a chance to win some cash. Alina Frey, 14, discovered the key on May 25 at the Meyer branch library.

Houston's Library Challenge Riddle was posted on the Brain Chase website on May 23. Sign up for the solution to the riddle at Brain Chase.

RELATED: Kids can win Astros tickets and more just for reading this summer
