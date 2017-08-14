EDUCATION

FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students amid ongoing mold remediation efforts

FBISD will hold a public forum for students at two schools to address mold remediation. (KTRK)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend ISD will hold a "Together We Stand" event this week for students and staff at Willowridge and Marshall high schools.

Billed as a "celebration and community forum," the event will offer community members the opportunity to learn more about the district's mold remediation efforts at Willowridge.

Willowridge students will start the school year at Marshall, and FBISD officials plan to "celebrate the way in which the Marshall and Willowridge communities are partnering to best serve the needs of all students."

The event will be held at Marshall High School (1220 Buffalo Run) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Mold was discovered over the summer as the Willowridge campus underwent scheduled construction work. District officials have compared the extent of the mold removal process to preparing a newly-constructed campus.

On a new website set up to keep the community informed about the mold remediation process, the district said it will have to purchase new flooring, ceiling tile, sheetrock, classroom and office furniture and instructional materials for the campus.

RELATED: Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
