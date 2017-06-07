EDUCATION

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins helps to bring students' play designs to life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local elementary school will soon have a brand new playground, thanks to Target, the KaBOOM organization and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

More than 200 volunteers from Target and the community are getting together to build the playground for Thompson Elementary School in Aldine ISD to bring more than 1,000 children in the area one step closer to having the childhood they deserve.

Thompson Elementary currently does not have funds to acquire a playground on campus, and there is not a safe play area at the school for students.

This new playground was designed by the elementary students themselves and will feature an installation that includes colorful and playful elements to enhance students' pick-up and drop-off experiences.

"In addition to the students from the school, the playground will also service five neighboring elementary schools, and other kids from the community who often play on the school grounds due to a lack of public play spaces in the area," according to a press release.

The KaBOOM organization has been dedicated to the goal of giving all children, specifically those growing up in poverty, a childhood filled with balance and active play so that they can thrive.

KaBOOM, a national non-profit, has built, improved and opened more than 16,000 playgrounds and served 8.5 million children.

