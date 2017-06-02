EDUCATION

Cy-Fair teen turns down 7 Ivy League acceptances

Eghosa Amadin was accepted to seven Ivy League schools, but decided a different school would help her reach her dreams of helping villages in famine. (KTRK)

Cypress, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cyfair teen graduated this week with a tough decision on her hands.

Which one of seven Ivy League school offers to accept?

Eghosa Amadin has been accepted to more than a dozen of the top universities in the country.

"My parents had always told me from the beginning that the best thing you can ever do for yourself, just get a good education," said Amadin.

Amadin's love for learning began at a young age. She begged to go to school and for more books.

"I would go to the library and get a huge stacks of books and be done with it in like a week," said Amadin.

She says her inspiration came from her family's visit to a village in famine in Nigeria.

"There are just slums and there would be hundreds of people just laying down and one little area trying to eat anything that they can and I guess in that moment I realized I have to do better. I had to do more. I have to do the best that I can to move higher in life."

Eghosa says she's has a greater purpose of one day going back to those slums to help them.

"It's empowering them, making them feel like they can do more for themselves as well," said Amadin.

She has seven Ivy League schools to choose from and she told us she won't accept any of them.

She's chosen to go to Stanford to pursue an engineering degree.

"Being in the heart of Silicon Valley, I think the opportunity for internships, research opportunities, for jobs, would be more plentiful over there," said Amadin.
