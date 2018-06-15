HOUSTON --Crime Stoppers of Houston partnered with Region 4 Education Service Center, the Bureau of Youth & Adolescent Health and the Houston Health Department to host its annual School Safety Summit.
The goal of this one-day summit is to bring community members together to discuss pertinent school safety topics such as mental health, human trafficking, internet crimes, active shooter, cyber safety, juvenile laws, domestic violence, gangs and schools, relational practices and school-based policing, bullying, and more.
The event is offered free-of-charge through the Crime Stoppers of Houston Safe School Institute and is open to school-based law enforcement, school administrators, school staff and community partners with an interest in school safety.
This year, the summit is welcoming Keynote Speaker Maureen Wittels who started the Houston, Texas chapter of GRASP (Grief Recovery after a Substance Passing) after her amazing son, Harris Wittels, passed away from a heroin overdose at just 30 years young.
He died as co-executive producer for Parks and Recreation and co-producer of Master of None.
She courageously shares his story in hopes of saving someone else from this tragedy.
Session presenters include Harris County Precinct 4 (Internet Crimes Against Children), Texas City ISD, FBI Houston, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Harris County District Attorney's Office, Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Houston Police Department, City of Houston, Montgomery ISD Police Department, Houston ISD Police Department, Anti-Defamation League, Drug Enforcement Administration, Center for School Behavioral Health and Mental of America of Greater Houston.
About the Crime Stoppers of Houston Safe School Institute
The function of the Safe School Institute is to create a one-stop center for all aspects of school safety.
The Institute keeps schools safe by creating a proactive dialogue with students, parents, school staff and law enforcement about personal and school safety and by providing students with a safe and anonymous way to report crime and potential dangers on campus.
Since its inception in 1997, the Safe School Institute has evolved into a FREE, year-round program that has educated over 1 million students in 30 Greater Houston Area school districts.
The Institute delivers all three levels of prevention: primary, secondary, and tertiary.
Crime Stoppers is committed to reaching its audience whenever they are able whether it be during school hours or outside of school hours, on-campus or off-campus. Whatever their needs are, the Safe School Institute is available at no cost to provide a customized format that addresses those needs.
For more information, please visit crime-stoppers.org.