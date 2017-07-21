Conroe ISD needs your help to name a new school

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --This is your chance to leave your mark on Conroe ISD!
The school district is currently accepting submissions for the name of Flex 18, an intermediate school set to open in 2018.
From now until August 11, you can submit your name on the district's website along with a short rationale for your suggestion. The name will be announced later this year.
According to Conroe ISD policy, the school must be named after geographical areas; prominent persons or public officials who have served the District or community with distinction; persons who have gained recognition in education or the arts; national or state heroes whose names lend prestige and status to an institution of learning and whose lives and achievements serve as positive role models for the students who will attend the particular school; or persons donating land or money for the facility.
Flex 18 will serve students in fifth and sixth grade and be a feeder school for Grand Oaks High School.
