EDUCATION

Conroe ISD needs your help to name a new school

EMBED </>More Videos

Conroe ISD needs your help to name a new school. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
This is your chance to leave your mark on Conroe ISD!

The school district is currently accepting submissions for the name of Flex 18, an intermediate school set to open in 2018.

From now until August 11, you can submit your name on the district's website along with a short rationale for your suggestion. The name will be announced later this year.

According to Conroe ISD policy, the school must be named after geographical areas; prominent persons or public officials who have served the District or community with distinction; persons who have gained recognition in education or the arts; national or state heroes whose names lend prestige and status to an institution of learning and whose lives and achievements serve as positive role models for the students who will attend the particular school; or persons donating land or money for the facility.

Flex 18 will serve students in fifth and sixth grade and be a feeder school for Grand Oaks High School.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationcontestsConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
YMCA Operation Backpack
Tax hike could be coming for Spring ISD residents
97-year-old war veteran finally gets high school diploma
Power Scholars gain 2-3 months of math, reading skills
More Education
Top Stories
Houston woman arrested for 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview
Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
Sightings of monkey in South Houston pour in
Houston woman mails desecrated Quran to CAIR
Katy residents not happy about new flea market
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Show More
Attorney: Texans' Foreman drug test came back negative
Star football player's parents file wrongful death lawsuit
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston
More News
Top Video
Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
8 restaurants with the best new brunches
More Video