EDUCATION

Parents concerned after sidewalks abruptly end near Conroe ISD elementary school

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The first day of class at a Montgomery County elementary school ended with frustrated parents.

Bradley Elementary just opened its doors off Falls Lakes Drive near Spring.

The building is brand new and there is also a beautiful new sidewalk in front of the campus. Parents said the problem is where the sidewalk abruptly ends. It does not continue into the adjacent Creekside Village neighborhood.

"They're not going to do anything until something happens to one of these kids," said Nicole Strawser. "I at least want sidewalks. Yes, the bus at each entrance would be awesome but I don't see that happening."

Strawser captured part of the morning ordeal on her cell phone. The footage shows children walking in traffic and uncomfortably close to cars.

The district released the following statement:

"As you can imagine, families are excited about the first day of school and many choose to park their cars so they can walk their children to class as opposed to using the car rider drop-off line. Conroe ISD built sidewalks on district property leading to Bradley Elementary and works closely with neighborhoods to create safe walking paths to and from our schools. Community developers determine whether or not to provide paved sidewalks in the neighborhoods, and there are several neighborhoods across Conroe ISD without them. In addition to providing paved walkways on our property, we also provide crossing guards and police support during arrival and dismissal times. The safety of all of our students is our utmost priority."

The spokesperson also said the district only provides bus transportation to students who live one mile or more from their school.

ABC13 reached out to the Creekside Village Homeowners Association and we are waiting for a response.


(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
