The first day of class at a Montgomery County elementary school ended with frustrated parents.Bradley Elementary just opened its doors off Falls Lakes Drive near Spring.The building is brand new and there is also a beautiful new sidewalk in front of the campus. Parents said the problem is where the sidewalk abruptly ends. It does not continue into the adjacent Creekside Village neighborhood."They're not going to do anything until something happens to one of these kids," said Nicole Strawser. "I at least want sidewalks. Yes, the bus at each entrance would be awesome but I don't see that happening."Strawser captured part of the morning ordeal on her cell phone. The footage shows children walking in traffic and uncomfortably close to cars.The district released the following statement:The spokesperson also said the district only provides bus transportation to students who live one mile or more from their school.ABC13 reached out to the Creekside Village Homeowners Association and we are waiting for a response.