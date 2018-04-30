Clear Brook HS Drumline Clinches World Championship

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3409660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2018 Clear Brook HS Drumline Championship Performance

The Clear Brook High School indoor percussion earned the title of 2018 Scholastic Open Class Gold Medalists at the Winter Guard International (WGI) World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.This is the highest honor achievable for the drumline of 34 students and Director Dusty Norris.Their performance, titled "Set in Stone" and set to an original composition by Bryan Harmsen, took the audience on a journey to an ancient cathedral in Europe where gargoyles try to free themselves of their cursed life and fight for their freedom to go inside the castle they protect.They earned a final score of 96.538, which secured their number one spot against 14 other drumlines from around the world."The students worked hard for this all season and it is a dream come true for them," said Norris. "The experiences they have gained from competing at the WGI Championships will last a lifetime."Norris added that the group rehearsed about 11 hours per week on average and participated in four local contests in Houston.They also defended their winning 2017 title at the Texas Color Guard Circuit State Championships in College Station on April 14 which qualified them for the World Championships.