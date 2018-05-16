EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3211544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 Erica Simon is live in Alabama where a bus driver was killed carrying Channelview HS band students.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3210115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Band members from Channelview ISD injured in bus crash in AL

After a devastating bus crash earlier this year, the Channelview High School band finished their contest season, and they did it with instruments loaned by other districts.Those instruments were returned on Wednesday to Texas City, Goose Creek and Pasadena ISD.Those districts stepped up to replace instruments destroyed in the crash on March 13.Channelview's band director says making music helped in their recovery, even as many students dealt with bruises and broken bones."My kids know that I'm very stoic and I'm very firm. But I teared up when I actually saw them in competition because of how hard they had worked. Not only to overcome their music, but to overcome their physical problems or their emotional problems," Channelview's band director said.The Channelview High School band went on to earn sweepstakes at the UIL contest.