Kids if you're in the mood for a challenge, head on over to the public library!Brain Chase, an online education and entertainment company, is holding their Houston Library Challenge on Tuesday, May 23 at public libraries in Houston.The challenge is available for children ages 6-16.At 3 p.m. on May 23, the company will release a riddle on their website to locate a hidden treasure The key will unlock a treasure chest containing $1,000.