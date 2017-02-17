EDUCATION

Rutgers apologizes for rejecting students from job fair

PISCATAWAY, N.J. --
Rutgers University has apologized after turning students away from a career fair for wearing the wrong colored clothing.

NJ.com reports that Rutgers Business School issued a formal apology in a statement on Thursday for barring students from entering a job fair who wore attire that violated a new dress code. The stringent new policy forbids blue suits, colored shirts, brown shoes and other attire.

An online student petition prompted an apology from the school.

Administrators say the dress code change was in response to students who did not dress properly in past years. Senior Associate Dean Martin Markowitz says the school did not permit blue to avoid confusion with different shades.

Rutgers says it will help students who were turned away get in contact with recruiters.
Related Topics:
educationeducationrutgers universityjobs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
HISD State of Schools address sells out Hilton Americas Hotel
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Conley Elementary School
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
HISD superintendent urges investing in public education
More Education
Top Stories
Charges dropped against Cy-Fair teacher accused of sex with student
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Rain moving out, but more on the way
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Should the Texans trade JJ Watt?
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
Show More
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
In the market for a new home? Take a look at steps to take
Wanted: Man sought for murder of common-law wife
Soldier surprises son with fire truck homecoming
Google responds to girl's letter about job
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos