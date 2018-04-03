EDUCATION

'Best Buddies' to stage special talent show in The Woodlands

Woodlands College Park High School Best Buddies members will share the stage Monday for a very special fundraiser.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Students in The Woodlands held a special kind of talent show taking the stage Monday night, and it's all for a good cause.

The Woodlands College Park High School Best Buddies are hosting a night of dancing, singing and piano playing, even some stand-up comedy.

Best Buddies chapter president Garett Tomasck says this is the club's biggest fundraiser and event of the year.

The international, non-profit organization creates one-on-one friendships with students facing intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We create an environment where the buddies can feel open and accepted," Tomasck said.

The variety show will help students raise money to help empower members through friendship, jobs, and learning new skills.

Performers have been practicing since winter break.

"Day one, we had students that probably wouldn't even think about doing anything for the show," Tomasck said. "But now we have buddies that are jumping around, going end-to-end of the stage, having a great time."

The event happens Monday night. You can get tickets for $7 online.

A silent auction begins at 5:45 p.m., with the variety show taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

"Please everyone, come and support College Park Best Buddies, because we're proud to be there," student Gabby Liotta said.

The Woodlands College Park High School is located at 3701 College Park Drive, in The Woodlands.
