EDUCATION

'Best Buddies' to stage special talent show tonight in The Woodlands

EMBED </>More Videos

Woodlands College Park High School Best Buddies members will share the stage Monday for a very special fundraiser.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Students in The Woodlands are putting finishing touches on a special kind of talent show taking the stage Monday night, and it's all for a good cause.

The Woodlands College Park High School Best Buddies are hosting a night of dancing, singing and piano playing, even some stand-up comedy.

Best Buddies chapter president Garett Tomasck says this is the club's biggest fundraiser and event of the year.

The international, non-profit organization creates one-on-one friendships with students facing intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We create an environment where the buddies can feel open and accepted," Tomasck said.

The variety show will help students raise money to help empower members through friendship, jobs, and learning new skills.

Performers have been practicing since winter break.

"Day one, we had students that probably wouldn't even think about doing anything for the show," Tomasck said. "But now we have buddies that are jumping around, going end-to-end of the stage, having a great time."

The event happens Monday night. You can get tickets for $7 online.

A silent auction begins at 5:45 p.m., with the variety show taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

"Please everyone, come and support College Park Best Buddies, because we're proud to be there," student Gabby Liotta said.

The Woodlands College Park High School is located at 3701 College Park Drive, in The Woodlands.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationdisabilityspecial needs childrenperforming artsdancesingingcomedyschoolsstudentsfundraiserThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teachers to take part in massive rallies and classroom walkouts
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
School district pushes for 4-day school week
More Education
Top Stories
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Show More
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Boy found 'alive and talking' after falling into drainage pipe
More News
Top Video
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
More Video