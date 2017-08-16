BACK TO SCHOOL

HOUSTON, Texas --
For some, getting new clothes for school is a big highlight of the beginning of the year. But while the kiddos might like a certain pair of shorts or a cool shirt, they may not even be allowed to wear it.

It's important each parent or guardian carefully read through their children's dress code policy. Some campuses in the same district may not have the exact same rules when it comes to their dress code.

You don't want your child going to school in their favorite new outfit, only to realize it doesn't follow the policy.

Below is a list of some of the schools in and around the Houston area. If you can't find the information you're looking for, we advise that you contact the district directly.
houstonisd.org/uniforms
fortbendisd.com
katyisd.org
humbleisd.net
ccisd.net - Page 27
pearlandisd.org
misd.org
ths.tomballisd.net
cfisd.net - Page 41
aldineisd.org
cvisd.org - Page 40
myfisd.com - Select appropriate school
brookside.ccisd.net
alvinisd.net
bhisd.net
brazosportisd.net
crosbyisd.org
anahuacisd.net
conroeisd.net
daytonisd.net
hardinisd.net
sweenyisd.org
angletonisd.net
springisd.org
dpisd.org
kleinisd.net
lcisd.org
pasadenaisd.org - Page 61
sfisd.org
staffordmsd.org
springbranchisd.com Choose school
tcisd.org
clevelandisd.org
danburyisd.org
www.gisd.org
hempsteadisd.org
hitchcockisd.org
huffmanisd.net
wallerisd.net
cbisd.com
dickinsonisd.org
www.lpisd.org
libertyisd.net
sheldonisd.com
ths.tarkingtonisd.net
royal-isd.net

