EDUCATION

Server issues disrupt STAAR testing for students in some Houston-area school districts

Server issues disrupt STAAR testing for students in some Houston-area school districts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students across the Houston area may have experienced issues taking the STAAR test Tuesday, Texas Education Agency confirmed.

TEA said there was a temporary disruption in the online version of the test. The students were logged out and unable to log back in.

At the time of the issue, there were approximately 104,000 students taking the test across the state, TEA said.

Only about 40,000 students were affected. The issue was resolved in about 20 minutes.

Several districts were affected by the glitch, including Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Klein ISD, Katy ISD, Alief ISD, Dickinson ISD, Alvin ISD, Friendswood ISD, Spring Branch ISD and Spring ISD.

No student information was lost during the delay in service.

KLEIN ISD
Approximately 345 students in Klein ISD experienced an interruption in testing.

FRIENDSWOOD ISD
School officials said about 100 students were impacted by testing issues.

ALVIN ISD
About 900 students were impacted by the issue, school officials said.

NOTE: Specific numbers were not available from all school districts. This story will be updated when those numbers become available.
