Galveston ISD to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in 2018-2019

Galveston ISD will offer free meals to all children for the 2018-2019 school year. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children in the district for the 2018-2019 school year.

This expands a policy that normally only provides free and reduced-cost meals based on a family's income.

The district change eliminates the need for free and reduced-price meal applications and collecting payment for basic student meals.

Items such as chips, ice cream and other snacks will still cost extra.

Galveston ISD said it's able to provide the meals for the school year through the Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision program.
