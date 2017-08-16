EDUCATION

Alief ISD initiative to keep kids moving while they learn

Alief ISD school action based learning gets kids moving (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Get the kids moving. That's the new directive to all teachers on Alief ISD's first day of school.

It's called Action Based Learning and this year, all new teachers in Alief had to go through seven hours of training to learn all about it.

Experts say certain movements help create pathways in the brain, so when kids move and learn at the same time, the information sticks better.

Alief ISD claims it has seen Action Based Learning really pay off with improving testing scores, and teachers said it has also helped students with behavior.
