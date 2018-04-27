HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's been a wild, eventful week for Houston Independent School District.
Tuesday's board meeting to decide the fate of 10 under-performing schools ended in chaos and parents being dragged out and arrested.
Now, law enforcement is looking into an alleged threat to kill Board of Education President Rhonda Skillern-Jones.
"I didn't threaten to kill that woman. I didn't threaten to kill any of them," Ashton P. Woods explained.
The Houston activist is trying to set the record straight about the comment he made during a Facebook Live feed.
Skillern-Jones just found out about it.
"Last night I got a call that officers were on their way to my location to pick me up and take me to be briefed on what was going on. Very wrong choice of words, but I'm not afraid. I don't think he would ever attempt anything like that," she said.
Woods said Skillern-Jones is right.
While he does want her to resign her position, he says his comment was taken out of context.
"Basically, I want to kill their careers, I want to watch them ruined, I want to watch their lives burn up in front of them. I've known Rhonda for a while and I know everything was heated and I know a lot of other people said a lot of other things," he said.
Skillern-Jones said she's sorry about how things played out at Tuesday's meeting, and was simply trying to keep order when she decided to clear out the room.
Regardless of opinions, Skillern-Jones told ABC13 she will not resign and will keep her focus on the 215,000 students who have been entrusted to her.
"We're in between a rock and hard place with the new state law and we'll just see. We'll do our best and hopefully god will do whatever his intent is to help us with these schools," she said.