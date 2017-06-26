93-year-old WWII veteran graduates high school

A World War II veteran got a special ceremony after a big accomplishment decades in the making.Henry Ross, 93, went to high school 75 years ago. But he never received his diploma because he was drafted to fight in the war in 1943.Ross served on 50 missions as a radio specialist in the United States Air Force.And now, thanks to his alma mater, he's a high school graduate.Ross not only walked alongside the graduates, but he was also awarded an honorary high school diploma.