For students at five private high schools in the Houston area, it's really cool to go to school.Niche.com, a website that provides rankings, reviews, and statistics about schools and communities, has put them among the 11 best private high schools in Texas. St. John's School ranks at No. 4, The Kinkaid School comes in at No.7, St. Agnes Academy is No. 9, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School ranks No. 10, and the Awty International School is No. 11.Niche.com used these factors to come up with its report card for private high schools: overall grade on Niche.com, academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs and activities, health and safety, administration, sports, food, and resources and facilities.