5 free apps that will get your family organized

There are a lot of free apps out there that can help manage everything from homework to the family calendar this school year.Here are the top five apps that made the grade. While they are all free, keep in mind some features may require in-app purchases.This app keeps your family connected by sharing everyone's location on a private family map. You can also receive automatic alerts when family members arrive or leave their location.This app will keep you organized. You can create a shared, color-coded family calendar so you can see what everyone in the family is doing and where they need to be.With this app you will never forget an assignment again. You can view class schedules, assignments and get alerts on due dates.If you have tough homework questions, just take a picture of a question and this app will use artificial intelligence to figure out which concepts you need to know. It will also share explanations and resources to help you complete your assignment.This app is like flashcards for your smartphone! You can create your own or choose from millions created by other students.