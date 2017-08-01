BACK TO SCHOOL

5 smartphone apps that can make your kid a better student

Before you go back to class, download these hot smartphone apps. (Shutterstock)

By
Back to school is a busy time for parents and students.

Fortunately, today's technology makes it easier to answer difficult homework questions, transfer money to the kids, and even keep homework assignments organized.

Socratic
Sometimes, a difficult question can stump your child and you. That's where the app Socratic comes in. Just take a picture of a question and Socratic then uses artificial intelligence to figure out which concepts you need to know, and shares explanations and resources to help you complete your assignment. It's free for iPhone.

Due
Keep assignments organized with Due. The app remembers all the things that you need to complete and reminds you of items that are due until you act on them. Due will help ensure you don't procrastinate on important assignments, and because the app is focused only on tasks with deadlines, it's impossible to overlook or forget anything. Due is $4.99 and is available for iPhone and iPad.

Ready4 SATs
For parents who are trying to get their kids prepared for the SATs, this is a good app to have. Ready4 SATs offers practice questions and flashcards that you can do on the go, and it tracks your performance and highlights your strengths and weaknesses. The app is free and available for iPhone and Android.

Life360
With your kids driving on their own or even carpooling with other families, you might want to make sure they make it to school and home when you can't be there. The app Life360 does just that. It shares everyone's locations on a private family map, and a new driving safety feature lets you know your teen is safe while on the road - whether they are the driver or the passenger.

Driving safety reports share speed, route, and instances of texting and other cell phone use, hard braking and rapid acceleration after each drive. Life 360 is available for iPhone and Android.

Venmo
Finally, when your child forgets lunch, and you need to transfer money fast, use the app Venmo. The digital wallet allows you to transfer money and even share payments with others. You can find it for free for the iPhone and Android.

Top 5 smartphone apps for back to school
Start the school year off right with these great smartphone apps

7 back to school mistakes to avoid
7 back to school mistakes to avoid

