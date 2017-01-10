ABC13 & YOU

2017 Disney Magic of Storytelling campaign
The Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrates the power of storytelling and provides brand new books to kids in need in our community.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
All of us at ABC believe great stories take kids to amazing places, grow their imaginations and teach them incredible things to prepare them for bright futures.

Disney and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to First Book and are inviting you to join the fifth annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign happening now through March 31, including the Disney Reads Day on February 4.



Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.

First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.

You too can join in the Magic of Storytelling and help give stories that change lives. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more and find a Disney Reads Day event near you.
