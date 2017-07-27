Backpacks filled with school supplies are being given away Thursday in the first of four back-to-school events co-hosted by Houston police.The department and ABC Dental are offering the complimentary supplies as well as health screenings and vaccinations to all area children grades pre-kindergarten through high school.The first of the events is happening today at the ABC Dental located at 6704 Hillcroft at Bellaire. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.Supplies are offered at a first come, first serve basis.If you miss today's event, there are three more giveaways happening as part of ABC Dental's promotion:: ABC Dental Old Spanish Trail, 5751 Blythewood St., from 9 a.m. to noon: ABC Dental West Orem, 5505 W. Orem Dr. at South Post Oak, from 9 a.m. to noon: ABC Dental Crosstimbers, 4400 North Freeway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.The backpacks and school supplies were made possible through collections made by Houston police officers over the past two months.