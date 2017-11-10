An old church is creating big problems for one Houston neighborhood. While it's waiting on new construction, some are using it for criminal mischief. I'll have the full story at 5 and 6:30. pic.twitter.com/bhnQahyPxD — Erica Simon (@EricaOnTV) November 10, 2017

Neighbors in the Eastwood neighborhood are worried about an old church located at Telephone Road and Dallas Street. For months, they've been seeing people crawl through busted windows."You really don't know who's in there," parent Iliana Morin said.That's not all.In the midst of the clutter and debris, drug paraphernalia like wrapping paper, joints and a burnt spoon have been found.For mothers like Iliana Morin, whose children attend Lantrip Elementary School across the street, it's a big concern."I hope they do something about it or they take care of it so our kids can be safe," Morin added.Caspian Enterprises is set to convert the building into a 46-unit condo complex, but lately progress has been slow.ABC13 called them to see when construction would pick back up, but didn't get a response.We did get some answers from Dwight Boykins, City Councilman for District D.He says they plan to gut the first floor by next week, which will hopefully eliminate some of the mischief. He's aware of the complaints and said contractors do their best to seal up doors and windows after each shift.For some, help can't come soon enough."It's a really nice neighborhood. A lot of people are really nice over here. The kids. I'm just concerned about the kids. You know. The dope fiends coming over and messing up this neighborhood. Just needs to go," neighbor Thomas Jephersin said.