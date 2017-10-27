HIT AND RUN

Drivers fatally hit woman on Hwy 249 and fail to stop

ABC13's Courtney Fischer shows the darkness of Highway 249 where a woman was hit and killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a woman walking on the side of the darkened Tomball Parkway was hit by a vehicle and struck by as many as four more in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Reporter Courtney Fischer is at the scene, highlighting the darkness of the area in live reports on Eyewitness News this morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was walking on the side of the northbound lanes of Highway 249 near Fallbrook Drive when she was hit at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the woman fell to the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle. While still down, three to four more vehicles struck the woman.

The victim died at the scene. Deputies said the woman had identification, but they did not immediately identify her.

According to investigators, none of the drivers that hit the woman stopped at the scene. They are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if the responsible vehicles were recorded.

