CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on a road rage incident involving drivers in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn --
Shocking video of a road rage incident was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

An argument between two drivers escalated with one of them pulling out a knife, then going on the attack.

That driver then jumped into his car, pinning the victim and dragging him until he fell to the ground.

The two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint.

The drivers got out, words were exchanged, and it went downhill from here.

SEE ALSO: Man pulls out knife on victim during road rage incident in Houston


According to the victim, the suspect tried to attack him with a knife, then went into the victim's car and stole his car keys. As the suspect tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back as the incident unfolded.

Two residents saw the attack and tried to help the 24-year-old victim afterwards.

"I think he was shook up and shocked," one of the residents said. "Everything happened so fast."

The victim ended up flipping in the air, ending up in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse. He was able to stand after the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect took off, with part of his fender left behind.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white Hyundai that left the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragefightcaught on videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Burglars armed with chainsaw target cellphone store
Road rage fight in Austin turns comical thanks to commentary
Father says son "murdered in cold blood" by police
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
More caught on video
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News