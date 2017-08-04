DEADLY SHOOTING

Driver shot to death at red light on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver stopped at a red light on Houston's south side was shot to death overnight.

Police found the man dead from multiple gunshots in a black Jeep stopped on West Orem Drive at Almeda Road. The shooting was first called in as a drive-by at about 3 a.m.

A male passenger in the car told officers they were waiting for the light to turn green when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The suspect vehicle took off down Almeda.

Police have not yet determined what led up to the deadly shooting, but it doesn't appear to be road rage.

The victim's identity has not been released.

