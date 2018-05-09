ROAD RAGE

Driver shot at after honking horn in road rage case

EMBED </>More Videos

Road rage shooting in Feasterville. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018.

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania --
Police are asking for help locating a driver and passenger involved in a road rage incident in Feasterville Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Old Bristol Road and Bridgetown Pike.
EMBED More News Videos

Lower Southampton road rage shooting: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 8, 2018


The victim spoke to Action News about the terrifying moments when the passenger of another car allegedly fired a gun, hitting the rear passenger door of his car. He asked to remain anonymous.

The victim said he honked his horn to urge the car in front of him to turn right at the light then the driver and passenger of that vehicle became upset.

"They went real slow," he said. "I went up around them and they gave me the finger. I did the same back, and then I looked in my rear-view mirror."

The victim said he then pulled off into a neighborhood at Prospect and East Myrtle avenues.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire. The victim drove to an open area and waved down police.
"I heard a huge gunshot and then a lot of police sirens," said one resident.

Lower Southampton Police are putting an image of the vehicle with the shooter inside out to the public.

Provided by the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.



"It is a concern. We need to find out who these people are," said Lower Southampton Township Police Sgt. Mike Wojnar. "If anyone recognizes the vehicle or if anyone hears someone talking - sometimes people like to brag - notify us."

The victim said a woman was driving the car with a male passenger.

"You have to watch who you beep at anymore," he said. "Anything could happen on the road and that could be your last moment in life."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road rageshootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
Dad arrested at elementary school for flashing gun at driver
Guardsman left to die on highway after apparent road rage
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Construction on Bissonnet nears completion in Upper Kirby
More road rage
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
RUN AS ONE: Houston Rockets' Game 5 in 60 seconds
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Katy teacher who was deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Harvey victims say state aid program leaves homes in disrepair
Show More
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store
Flames seen for miles after explosion in Texas City
DNA evidence leads police to cold case murder suspect
Body found after firefighters contain house fire in SW Houston
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
More News