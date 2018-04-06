Driver may have intentionally crashed car into Miami police substation: Cops

AMANDA MAILE
A driver may have intentionally crashed a car into a Miami police substation this morning, authorities said.

The driver, 36-year-old Giftson Cherenfant, is seen on surveillance video speeding and slamming into the substation's back gate, Miami Chief Jorge Colina said.

If the crash was accidental, Colina said, the car would have then stopped, but instead the car regained speed and crashed into the wall.

Colina said a courageous officer used his vehicle to trap the driver's car to keep the suspect from leaving or ramming the building again.

The building was evacuated, Colina said.

A rifle and safe were found in the suspect's car, police said, adding that a motive is not clear.

Charges have not been determined, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Show More
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
More News