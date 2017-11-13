CRASH

Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into minivan

Driver killed when vehicle slams into minivan in Fort Bend Co. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a driver traveling at more than 100 mph slammed into two minivans from behind that were waiting at a red light, causing one of them to flip into a ditch. The driver in the flipped minivan died.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened in the area of FM 521 and FM 2234 near Pearland at around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said a speeding SUV approached the intersection at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The impact caused one minivan to hit another before flipping into the ditch, authorities said. A man in the minivan died at the scene.

The drivers of the other minivan and the speeding SUV were sent to the hospital. Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drug use was involved.

The intersection was shut down to traffic before dawn. It has since reopened.

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashHoustonPearland
