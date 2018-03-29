Driver killed after opening fire on Pasadena officer, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3279643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Pasadena.

A Pasadena officer fatally shot a suspect who allegedly opened fire on him during a traffic stop on Southmore Ave.The Pasadena Police Department says the officer stopped the suspect in the 400 block of Southmore at Spooner this afternoon.At one point, the suspect allegedly leaped out of his vehicle with a gun, and began firing in the direction of the officer.Police say the officer fired back, killing the driver.Investigators said they have no idea why the driver did this. We do not know why the suspect was originally stopped.The officer was not injured in the shootout.