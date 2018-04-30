Driver hits several vehicles during attempt to flee police

Two people were hurt when a driver leading police on a chase crashed into several vehicles. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were hurt when a police chase ended in several collisions in Houston.

The chase started when police tried to pull over a vehicle near Little York and East Hardy late Sunday night.

The driver hit a pickup truck as he fled from police.

Police say he continued down Gulf Bank where he hit a vehicle that had an elderly man and woman inside. Both suffered minor injuries.

Before police were finally able to get him to stop, he hit a van occupied by a woman and her friends who were returning from a baby shower.

The driver was arrested. His passengers were also detained for questioning.
