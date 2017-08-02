Driver found guilty in officer's death didn't think she was drunk at time of crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman found guilty of killing a Pearland officer while she was driving drunk last year didn't think she was drunk at the time of the crash, according to new court testimony.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman found guilty of killing a Pearland officer while she was driving drunk last year didn't think she was drunk at the time of the crash, according to new court testimony.

Evidence presented in court on Wednesday revealed Amber Willemsen told a friend in jail that she'd had a few drinks on the night of the accident but clearly remembers everything that happened.

Willemsen allegedly told that same friend in jail that the experience was "something to check off [her] bucket list" and said that the situation could have been much worse.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pearland officer killed in head-on car crash
EMBED More News Videos

A developing story where an officer has been killed in an accident in Pearland at Countryclub and Broadway.



"I sat for a year and tried to figure out why it was him," she said in testimony. "He had so much more to offer than me -- he has a family that won't get to see him and a child who won't get to have the experience I've had with my children."

Willemsen also claimed she was pulled over on a Houston highway on suspicion of drunk driving before the crash with Ekpanya, but that officer took her to a local Denny's instead of arresting her.

A jury on Tuesday found Willemsen guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with Ekpanya's death.

Police said Willemsen slammed into Ekpanya's police cruiser on East Broadway Street near Liberty Drive in Pearland in June 2016 while he was on duty.

The driver's side of Ekpanya's car was crushed, and he had to be extracted from the vehicle. Ekpanya died on the way to the hospital.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
dwimanslaughterdrunk drivingofficer killedPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wet Wednesday to give way to more showers this week
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
Police: Suspect barricaded inside home in NE Houston
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
3 arrested and accused of stealing carts from golf club
Galveston PD pulls vehicles from fleet over CO concerns
Show More
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
James Comey inks book deal
More News
Top Video
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Galveston PD pulls vehicles from fleet over CO concerns
Fishermen fight to wrestle fish from school of sharks
More Video